Player makes transfer admission involving Bolton Wanderers and Fulham

Fulham loanee Marlon Fossey has told the Manchester Evening News that he isn’t thinking too far ahead into the future as he continues to be linked with a permanent move to Bolton Wanderers.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation for Ian Evatt’s side this season and has been thriving in an attacking right wing back role.

He is well known for his marauding runs forward and his contribution in the final third for the Trotters.

The defender’s impact for the Sky Bet League One side has inevitably led to suggestions that he could make his move to the University of Bolton Stadium permanent come the end of the season. However Fossey has remained coy on such rumours:

“Like I said before I like to try and keep my focus in the now and it seems to be working for me at the moment.

“It is always nice when you are appreciated, and the fans have been great, but I think it is important I keep looking at the next game, the short-term, and then my performances will benefit.”

Fossey has one year remaining on his contract with Fulham and appears unlikely to make inroads towards becoming a first team regular at Craven Cottage.

Therefore his future appears to be as open as ever as we approach the end of the campaign.

The Verdict

There is no doubt that Bolton would love to sign Fossey in the summer, with the player having really excelled under Evatt so far.

The player himself is clearly showing some respect for Fulham by refusing to comment too much on the transfer speculation.

He will be more than aware that he is playing the best football of his career and could be very open to staying with Wanderers in the longer term.

It will therefore be interesting to see what happens at the end of the season.