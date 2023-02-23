Player makes revelation on his Middlesbrough exit decision following Riverside departure

Former Middlesbrough midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce didn’t weigh up the possibility of terminating his contract until the night of January deadline day, with the player making this admission to Teesside Live.

The Northern Irishman linked up with Boro from league rivals Birmingham City in January last year – and made an instant impact with the player scoring against Mansfield Town in the FA Cup during that month.

However, that wasn’t a sign of things to come for the 23-year-old at the Riverside, making just four senior appearances in all competitions during his time there and mainly being consigned to minutes with the U21 team.

This came as no real surprise considering some of the players that were ahead of him in the pecking order, with Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks and Marcus Tavernier featuring regularly under Chris Wilder last term.

Tavernier may have left, but Dan Barlaser, Alex Mowatt and Aaron Ramsey have joined since, something that looked set to limit his minutes for the remainder of this season too.

With this, the 23-year-old asked the club to terminate his contract, but he didn’t even consider doing this until the night of deadline day.

That’s according to the player, who said: “It was hard. I hadn’t really thought about it until that night [deadline day] really.

“I just felt, as big a risk as it is – and it might not work – it was just something I felt I had to do. I could have quite easily sat comfortably for the next two years, trained away and seen what happened.”

The player was released on February 1st, with the player remaining a free agent at this point.

The Verdict:

Fair play to the player for not just sticking it out because he could have easily shown a lack of ambition and seen out the remainder of his contract before moving on elsewhere.

Now he’s a free agent, he may not have a huge amount of financial security anymore but that may only help to give him the extra 10% needed for him to fulfil his potential.

He’s certainly a gifted player and has already played a respectable number of times in the EFL for some big clubs, so you feel it will only be a matter of time before he’s back in the game.

For a Championship or League One club, he’s probably worth a go because he isn’t going to cost them anything in terms of a transfer fee and it would be difficult to see him demanding too much in terms of a wage either.

If he had stayed at Boro, he could have secured a loan exit and that may have provided him with plenty of game time, but he probably wouldn’t have played a huge amount under Michael Carrick during the remainder of his stay there and that’s why he needed to get out.