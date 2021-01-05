Player makes Nottingham Forest return

Nottingham Forest have chosen to recall Virgil Gomis from his loan spell at Grimsby Town, with the League Two club’s website confirming the news earlier today.

A product of the Forest academy, Gomis has spent time out on loan at various clubs in recent seasons including Notts County and Macclesfield Town, with his most recent spell coming with the Mariners this term.

In all the striker made just six appearances for the club in what was a slightly disappointing spell away from the City Ground for the 21-year-old Frenchman.

Blessed with a good degree of pace and strength, the striker has only notched three career goals to date and will be hoping to improve upon the figure going forwards, whether it be at Forest or elsewhere.

A versatile player, Gomis is also capable of playing on either flank as opposed to his usual central striking role.

The Verdict

Quite frankly things just haven’t worked out for Gomis with Grimsby or with any of his other loan clubs for that matter, a factor that he is sure to be dissapointed by.

His future at Forest remains unclear with the likelihood of first team appearances coming his way sure to be slim given his poor goal scoring record.

A spell in the club’s under-23s no doubt beckons and it will give the striker the opportunity to make up for lost time upon his return to the Reds.

Both Grimsby and Forest will be dissapointed with the way this deal has panned out.