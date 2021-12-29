Player makes honest admission about his future away from Sheffield United

Zak Brunt has admitted that he is happy to extend his stay at Southend United if Sheffield United are willing to negotiate fresh terms with the National League side.

Brunt’s current loan deal at Roots Hall is set to expire next month and a decision has yet to be made by the Blades regarding his future.

Since making a temporary move to Southend in October alongside team-mate Kacper Lopata, the midfielder has featured on a regular basis for the club.

As well as making eight appearances for the club in the National League, Brunt also lined up for Southend in their 3-1 defeat to Chesterfield in the first round of the FA Cup in November.

Currently 20th in the fifth-tier standings, the Shrimpers will be looking to secure all three points in their showdown with Bromley this weekend.

Ahead of this particular clash, Brunt has admitted that although his long-term goal is to play for the Blades in the Championship, he will be happy to stay at Southend for the rest of the season.

Speaking to the Southend Echo about his future, the 20-year-old said: “I need to speak to the gaffer here and Sheff U and see what’s going on for me.

“My goal at the end of the day is to play for Sheffield United.

“We’ll talk about the next step and if that’s staying at Southend United then I’d be more than happy to do so.

“But if it’s going somewhere else or going back to Sheff U that will have to be the case so we’ll see.”

The Verdict

For the sake of Brunt’s development, the Blades ought to consider negotiating another temporary deal with Southend in the coming days.

Whereas the midfielder may struggle to force his way into Paul Heckingbottom’s side during the second-half of the season due to the presence of Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Sander Berge and Conor Hourihane, he could go on to play regular senior football for the Shrimpers.

By making some improvements to his game, Brunt will return to Bramall Lane as a much more accomplished player next summer.

If the Blades are able to maintain their consistency in the Championship, they could potentially launch a push for a play-off place in Brunt’s absence in 2022.