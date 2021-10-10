Player makes brutally honest admission about Swansea City spell after summer exit

Ex-Swansea City defender Kieron Freeman has admitted that his spell with the club was a “waste of time”.

Freeman achieved a double promotion with Sheffield United and was a regular for the Blades up until his release in 2020.

The full back played 141 games and scored 17 goals for the Yorkshire side and braced himself for interest.

But in the following year, he became a forgotten man. Fast forward six months later and he was picked up by Swindon Town in January 2021 before Swansea paid a rumoured £100k for the Welsh international just 25 days later.

Speaking to The News, Freeman admitted that his time at Swansea was a waste for everyone: “Swansea were second and pushing to go into the Premier League, how do you say no to that? You can’t really.

"I ended up playing one game there and that was against Manchester City. Still, how can you say no Having said that, it was a waste of time really, a waste of everyone's time." Freeman's only appearance in a Swansea shirt came in an FA Cup game against Manchester City, where he played 24 minutes in a 3-1 defeat. The full-back did explain that whilst it wasn't the best move of his career, he does have the utmost respect for those associated with Swansea City, as he added: "Nothing against the club, it's a great club, really well run with some fantastic people, but, for my career, it was a waste of time." Kieron Freeman has since signed for Portsmouth and has since made ten appearances for the south coast side.

He has somewhat re-established himself at Portsmouth recently, and will no doubt be hoping to secure a return to the second-tier by winning promotion with the Fratton Park club this season.