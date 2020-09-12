Player looks certain to join Derby following journalist’s update

Lech Poznan winger Kamil Jozwiak will not play for the club this weekend, due to the fact he is set to join Derby County, Polish journalist Eugenio Gonzalez Aguilera has reported, via Derbyshire Live.

Jozwiak has been heavily linked with a move to Pride Park over the course of the summer, and it now looks as though the Rams are about to get their man.

It had recently been claimed by Poznan manager Dariusz Zuraw that Jozwiak could still pull on the club’s shirt one more time when they travel to Slask Wroclaw on Saturday evening, although it now seems that this will not be the case.

According to this latest update on the future of the 22-year-old from Aguilera, who works for Polish outlet Tercer Equipo, Jozwiak’s move to Derby now appears to be that close, that he will not be featuring for his current club this weekend.

Since making his Poznan debut in 2016, Jozwiak has gone onto make 123 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 17 goals in that time.

If confirmed, Jozwiak could become Derby’s fifth senior signing of the summer transfer window, following Groningen defender Mike te Wierik, Brighton loanee Matt Clarke, and Wigan duo David Marshall and Nathan Byrne in making the move to Pride Park.

The Verdict

This does feel like an encouraging update from a Derby perspective.

It now seems inevitable that Jozwiak is going to be a Derby player sooner rather than later, and given the length of time they have been pursuing the winger for, that is likely to be something of a relief.

The fact that he is not playing this weekend also looks to be a good thing, since it rules out any chance of a last minute injury that could scupper this deal.

Indeed, with Jozwiak now offering Phillip Cocu’s side an extra outlet in attack to go alongside those additions in defence that have already come this summer, this is turning out to be a rather promising transfer window for the Rams.