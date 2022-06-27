Player links up with Preston North End after Liverpool exit

Preston North End have allowed Ben Woodburn to join them on a trial basis after his release from Liverpool, as reported by Mail Online.

Last season, North End finished in midtable and now that Ryan Lowe has a full offseason to work on his squad, they will want to push higher up the Championship table. It now appears as though they could be evaluating the former Liverpool man whilst they allow him to continue training and maintaining his fitness.

The 22-year-old only ever managed six Premier League outings for the Reds during his time with the club and only ever had one start and after spending plenty of time out on loan, he was let go this summer.

He was once viewed as a future talent at Anfield and his gametime early on in his Liverpool career – five of his six games came when he was 16 in the 2016/17 campaign – suggested that he was viewed as having high potential by those in power at the the club.

However, his last Liverpool league showing came during his teens and he spent last season on loan with Hearts in Scotland. Despite playing 28 times in the Scottish Premier League – and managing three goals and two assists – he has now been allowed to leave at the end of his deal.

Now, the midfielder has been left without a team and will be looking for a new club to play for this summer. In order to try and maintain his match fitness and whilst he remains on the hunt for a new side, he is now seemingly on trial with Preston North End who are allowing the player to train with them.

There is no deal in place that will see him sign for North End and he could leave the club once his two-week trial ends – he could purely use the experience to continue to train – but if he does look sharp, then the Lilywhites could perhaps consider a deal for the player.

North End likely wouldn’t have been able to afford the 22-year-old if he was still at the Reds and likely wouldn’t have managed his wages on loan either but now that he is available on a free, there is every chance they could like what they see and potentially try and sort a more permanent arrangement if he impresses.

The Verdict

Ben Woodburn being released by Liverpool is a shock considering how highly he was once regarded and because of the fact he is still only 22-years-old but he was unlikely to ever really get gametime at Anfield.

The fact he has spent the vast majority of his time in the last few campaigns out on loan show that he has certainly fallen down the pecking order with the Reds and a new club is now on the cards. That team could certainly be North End, who obviously have a link to Liverpool now because of boss Ryan Lowe.

The youngster is at a place in his career now where PNE could certainly sort out a deal. What might have once seemed unrealistic is now certainly possible and if he adapts well to training with the Lilywhites, then there is every chance they could swoop and agree a deal with the player.

Midfield is an area where Preston are quite strong, which is perhaps the only stumbling block. However, an additional attacking midfielder wouldn’t go amiss and would certainly strengthen their numbers and add to their depth.