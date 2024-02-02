Highlights Trabzonspor is in talks to sign Joe Worrall from Nottingham Forest after he failed to secure a move in the English transfer window.

Worrall has dropped down the pecking order at Forest and remains frozen out under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Whether Worrall's move to Trabzonspor is permanent or a loan, his long-term future with Forest remains uncertain, but Leicester and Leeds could potentially be interested in him in the summer.

Trabzonspor are in advanced talks to sign Joe Worrall from Nottingham Forest after the centre-back failed to secure a move away in the English transfer window.

Joe Worrall allowed to leave Nottingham Forest

The academy graduate was a key player for the Reds as they won promotion back to the Premier League, and he made 30 appearances in the top-flight as Forest managed to stay up in the previous campaign.

However, Worrall dropped down the pecking order this season amid rumours of an issue with Steve Cooper, and he has remained frozen out under Nuno Espirito Santo.

With the likes of Andrew Omobamidele, Murillo, Felipe and Willy Boly all ahead of Worrall at the moment, Forest have been ready to sanction his departure, and it was suggested that Leeds and Leicester were keeping tabs on the 27-year-old.

Trabzonspor in talks to sign Joe Worrall

Obviously, with the window in the UK shutting at 11pm last night, Worrall failed to secure a move to a Championship side, or Sheffield United, who had been monitoring him.

But, that doesn’t mean that he won’t leave the City Ground, as reporter Fabrizio Romano revealed that Trabzonspor are hoping to bring Worrall to Turkey before their own deadline, which closes next week.

“Trabzonspor have sent a formal bid to Nottingham Forest for English defender Joe Worrall. Negotiations ongoing as Forest are open to let him go and talks are advancing well.”

It remains to be seen whether Worrall is open to making the switch to Turkey, as it’s obviously a massive move for him and his family, so there are plenty of factors to consider.

Realistically though, it’s his only chance of getting regular football over the next few months, and he would be joining a big club in Trabzonspor, who are currently third in the Super Lig and hoping to finish in the European places.

Joe Worrall’s long-term future

It’s unclear whether a move to Trabzonspor would be a loan or a permanent switch, but if it was only a loan until the end of the season, it would mean Worrall’s long-term future remains in doubt.

As mentioned, Santo has made it pretty clear that Worrall’s not in his plans right now, and it’s hard to see that changing in the summer, although a lot could depend on what division Forest are in.

Either way, the likes of Leicester and Leeds could potentially come back in for Worrall if he does return to the East Midlands.

Yet, the same applies to those clubs, as they will both be hoping to be in the Premier League once again, with the Foxes on course to win the league after a remarkable season under Enzo Maresca.

Meanwhile, Leeds are pushing to finish second, but they will fancy their chances of returning to the top-flight at the first attempt as well.

So, there are a lot of factors at play here which will determine whether either club go back in for Worrall in the summer.