Player leaves the door ajar to permanent Leeds United exit after Millwall link-up

Millwall sealed the signing of Jamie Shackleton this summer and having joined up with the club on loan, it’s been revealed the player could now join the Lions on a permanent basis.

Right now, the midfielder has only made the move to the Den on a short-term basis but with an option of a full-time transfer available to the player, he has told News at Den that he would be quite happy with a switch to the team and says it’ll be ‘exciting’ to see the Lions play this campaign and where they get to in the league.

Last season, the player managed 14 Premier League appearances for parent club Leeds United but only seven of those were starts. With Shackleton unable to get too much regular football then, he has now been allowed to make the move to the Championship and to Millwall.

With the Lions, Shackleton could thrive in the second tier. He’s played in the league before with Leeds, having played 19 games as an 18-year-old and then helped the club to the Championship title in the following campaign with a further 22 appearances.

Now, the player will be linking up with a new team in the EFL for the first time in his career and if he can get more starts than he’s managed at Leeds so far – he has just 18 during the course of his career – he could begin to develop and get even better in the second tier.

Shackleton and Millwall could even be looking at a permanent transfer too, with the player admitting it could be a good option for him. Speaking to News at Den about a potential transfer deal, he said: “I think it’s an exciting idea.

“Obviously, it all depends on how the next few months go, but in an ideal world I’d get 40 odd games under my belt and I go from there. It’ll be exciting to see where we can get to this year.”

The Verdict

Shackleton moving to Millwall could be a very good piece of business from Gary Rowett when you consider his experience already and also the age of the player.

He has the knowhow of the Championship already, having played in 68 games and helped Leeds to the second tier title. He has also played Premier League football too. It means that the Lions are getting a player with plenty of talent and experience.

Even with the midfielder only at the club on loan for now, it is still a very good deal for Millwall. He can be an asset to the club for the Championship season and can become a first-team regular in the side too and then have the option to sign permanently in the next transfer window.

It is a win-win move for the Lions and the player then and it could end up benefitting both parties nicely this season.