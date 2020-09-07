Player leaves international side amid Nottingham Forest links

Reported Nottingham Forest target Nicholas Ioannou withdrew from the Cyprus squad for their Nations League game with Montenegro citing personal reasons, according to the Nottingham Post.

The publication has underlined the fact that the player is being linked with a move to the City Ground but that also Italian clubs are interested in him and so it seems safe to say there is a fair bit of speculation around him at the moment.

Indeed, it could well be that that has seen him leave his national team set-up, though we cannot be sure of that, and it appears that is what this report is getting at.

Whether it’s to sort a move to Forest or elsewhere remains to be seen, though, and it could be in the next days and weeks we see what exactly he is going to do next with his career.

The Verdict

There’s plenty going on at the moment in the transfer window and with the new season arriving as well as the Nations League getting back underway.

Certainly, it’s a hectic time if you’re a footballer getting linked with a transfer and Ioannou is one of them right now.

We’ll see whether a pending move is the reason he left his national team squad.