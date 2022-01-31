Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Player I was hoping for all summer’ – These Cardiff fans react as transfer news is confirmed

Cardiff City have completed the loan signing of Middlesbrough striker Uche Ikpeazu, it has been announced.

Ikpeazu only joined Middlesbrough from Wycombe Wanderers for an undisclosed fee back in the summer transfer window.

However, Ikpeazu has so far scored just three goals in 22 appearances for ‘Boro this season, with the majority of those outings coming from the bench.

As a result, the striker has now completed a late deadline day move to the Welsh capital, joining Cardiff on a temporary basis until the end of the campaign.

The 26-year-old will be tasked with providing extra attacking firepower for Cardiff in their battle against relegation, following the sale of Kieffer Moore to Bournemouth earlier on deadline day.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Ikpeazu’s arrival, plenty of Cardiff fans were keen to give their thoughts on the club’s latest signing, their fifth loanee of the window, after Leeds’ Cody Drameh, Manchester City’s Tommy Doyle, Stoke’s Alfie Doughty and Norwich’s Jordan Hugill.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Bluebirds supporters had to say.


