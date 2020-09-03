Player follows Matty Cash out of Nottingham Forest as deal is confirmed

Grimsby Town have completed the signing of Nottingham Forest defender Danny Preston on a season-long loan deal, the club have now confirmed.

Preston has been training with Forest’s first-team since the start of pre-season, and is now set to get some first-team experience under his belt with League Two side Grimsby.

The left-back is yet to make a senior appearance for Forest, despite impressing in the Reds’ Under-23 side under the guidance of former Forest full-back Chris Cohen.

The 20-year-old spent the second-half of last season on loan with National League North side Alfreton Town, and has now made the move to Blundell Park.

Grimsby are managed by Ian Holloway, and the former Blackpool and Crystal Palace boss will be keen to pass on his experience to help Preston develop as a player.

The Mariners are hoping to improve after finishing 15th in League Two last season, and Preston becomes their seventh signing of the summer.

They have recently added the experienced heads of Danny Rose and Sean Scannell to their squad, as Holloway eyes a promotion push next season.

The Verdict

This could be a good move for Preston and a deal that suits both parties.

Grimsby needed a left-back, and Preston is likely to be a regular for the Mariners under Ian Holloway, in what is a competitive League Two division next term.

Forest have an excellent youth setup, and Preston will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Matty Cash, who endured a loan spell in League Two with Dagenham in 2015/16, before going on to become a star.