Player explains reasons behind move from Chelsea to EFL side

AFC Wimbledon completed the signing of highly-rated Chelsea midfielder Luke McCormick on a permanent deal last Friday.

Despite having an extra year left on his contract with the Champions League winners, McCormick decided to head in a new direction in his professional football journey.

The attack-minded midfielder spent the 2020/21 season with Wimbledon’s relegation-battling counterparts, Bristol Rovers, and despite it being a season that ultimately ended in relegation, McCormick enjoyed a superb spell.

The 22-year-old netted six times and provided a further assist in his 36 starts for The Pirates, and his scintillating performances at The Memorial ground even brought on Championship interest, with Millwall deciding to monitor his situation earlier in the year.

Speaking about his decision to move to Wimbledon permanently, McCormick told Bristol Live: “I’ve been at Chelsea since I was six years old, I’ve been on two loans but it’s come to the point where I really want to go and find myself in the football world and break away from that bubble.

“I can’t speak highly enough about Chelsea, the support they have given me and my family over the years will stay with me forever. But it’s time to break away from that now.

“I had a year left on my contract there but I wanted to come to Wimbledon. As soon as I spoke to the gaffer and did some research about the history of the club, I was pulled straightaway and this is where I want to be and play my football.”

The verdict

It is a very impressive signing from an AFC Wimbledon perspective – he is a young, energetic, and an extremely talented player in possession.

His ability to score goals within the youth team at Chelsea has not been lost in translation on first-team level, which is a clear indication of how well he has adapted to the rigours of the Football League.

Millwall’s interest before his signing will also be a big boost for Wimbledon fans. The Dons have managed to secure the services of a player who was wanted at a side who will be competing for the play-offs in the higher division – a rather inspiring signing to say the least.

Wimbledon will be hopeful of avoiding another relegation battle this season, and if their transfer window thus far is anything to go by, they are preparing themselves well in that respect.

How well do you know Bristol Rovers’ celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 1. Which band was Geoff Barrow a founding member of? Massive Attack Portishead Idles Full Cycle