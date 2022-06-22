Player explains motivation for Sheffield Wednesday move amid Championship interest

Midfielder Will Vaulks has been explaining the reasons for choosing to join Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

It was announced on Tuesday that Vaulks had completed a permanent move to the Owls, joining the League One club following the expiry of his contract with Cardiff City.

The midfielder has made the move to Hillsborough, despite reported interest from a number of Championship sides, including Huddersfield, QPR and Stoke.

Now it seems as though manager Darren Moore, and the long term ambition of Wednesday, helped covince Vaulks to drop down to the third-tier, rather than stay in the Championship with another club.

Explaining the reasons why he decided to make the move to the Owls, Vaulks was quoted by Yorkshire Live as saying: “There was interest from the Championship…to be honest it was to be part of a club that wants a successful period and that wants to have promotion and then kick on after that.

“The manager played a massive part in it. No one needed to tell me how big the club is; I am well aware of how big the club is.

“I have been around here long enough and played here enough times to know the size of the club.

“I had positive communication with the gaffer and the plans for the future. I wanted to be part of it and it didn’t take too long and I am happy to be here now.

“No disrespect to the league but I don’t think there are many other clubs that I would have wanted to join in the league.

“I wanted to be part of a club that has ambition, which it (Wednesday) certainly does, and it needs to get back higher up in the leagues. It is something that I am here to try and help the club do.”

Vaulks became Wednesday’s third signing of the summer transfer window, following goalkeeper David Stockdale and centre back Ben Heneghan, who joined on free transfers from Wycombe and AFC Wimbledon respectively.

The Owls will be looking to bounce back next season after missing out on promotion to the Championship in 2021/22 when they were beaten by Sunderland in the League One play-offs.

The Verdict

You do feel as though you have to credit Vaulks for the decision he has made here.

It could have been easy for him to stay in the Championship, where he could certainly have done a useful job on the evidence of what he has previously shown.

However, by making the move to Sheffield Wednesday, he is taking on a bigger challenge with the expectation of promotion he will have to cope with over the course of the 2022/23 campaign.

As a result, this feels like an impressive coup for the Owls, which should give them plenty of confidence going forward in the market, and into the new season itself.