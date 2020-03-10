Player expected to leave Derby County at the end of the season

Ikechi Anya will not be awarded a new Derby County contract and will leave the club when the season is over, according to the Derby Telegraph.

The former Watford man has been at the club for four years and has been a peripheral squad figure at times as the Rams have attempted to earn promotion out of the Championship.

The winger come full-back has made just two league appearances this season, and is failing to earn a place in the squad at times under Phillip Cocu, as the Dutch coach opts to pick the younger players from the academy system.

With Anya’s contract running out after the season comes to an end, it appears as though his time at the club will also come to a conclusion. The 32-year-old failed to become a regular in the starting XI, and he made just under 40 appearances for the Rams.

The Verdict

Anya was a very effective player at Watford, and he seemed to be good at what he was told to do on the wing.

It didn’t quite work out for him at Derby, and it’s almost became a bit of a wasted move for a player that could have had a much bigger impact at a lot of other Championship teams.

It will be interesting to see if Anya decides to stay in England or if he can find another side in this division that will give him a chance to get his career back on tract.

Derby are now looking upwards once again, and it seems as though Anya is going to be yet another victim of Derby’s fledgling youth system coming to the fore.