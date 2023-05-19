The season has concluded in disappointing fashion for Watford, who could only manage an 11th place finish in the Championship table and failed to gain promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt.

With Chris Wilder's short-term contract ending at Vicarage Road, and Valerien Ismael appointed as his permanent successor, Watford are once again heading in a new direction under Gino Pozzo's regime.

He will be looking to improve his squad this summer and work has already begun behind the scenes, but there will also be question marks over who is retained and who is sold.

Joao Pedro has already departed for Brighton and the club will soon announce those who are likely to be retained and released as well.

A busy summer is expected at Vicarage Road yet again.

Who could be departing Watford this summer?

One player who's future is up in the air is that of Andres Aguilar. He joined the Hornets in November 2020. Born in Stevenage, the midfielder is eligible to play for Spain, Peru, Cyprus, and England.

With the summer transfer window just around the corner, he is looking at a move elsewhere, with Watford not extending his contract this summer, speaking to Peruvian outlet Depor he said: “It’s been a great year. I played more than 2,000 minutes in the tournaments we participated in. This regularity allowed several European clubs, through their scouts, to notice me.

“There are proposals from France, Germany, Belgium and here in England. Now I have to sit down with my agent to analyse which one is best for me. My contract with Watford ends in June and I’ll be a free player.

“There are a couple of clubs where I can aspire to the first-team. We also have to evaluate more aspects. Therefore, we’re going to take a prudent time to make a decision.”

He will depart without a senior appearance to his name with Watford.

Will Watford be strong next season?

Ismael has had mixed success in England with West Bromwich Albion and Barnsley.

The good thing for him is that he is likely to be backed under the Pozzo's regime, which should give him a squad capable of challenging higher up the table next season.

However, there will be a lot of work to do in terms of squad surgery, and there is no telling whether they will get that right.

There's every chance they could be in mid-table mediocrity again, with Ismael showing he can struggle at teams who aren't the underdog, such was the case with West Brom.