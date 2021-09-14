Player departs Sunderland to join Premier League club

Everton have sealed the signing of Sunderland academy striker Francis Okoronkwo, according to Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope via Twitter.

The 16-year-old has swapped Wearside for Merseyside to continue his progression with the Premier League club.

Hope’s tweet states that is a move that could generate a fee of up to £1 million.

Okoronkwo, who has caught the eye at Everton, featured 17 times for Sunderland’s U18 side during the U18 Premier League last time out.

Emerging as a regular starter near the end of the campaign, the young forward netted three times and provided a further three assists in his last six games at Sunderland.

Okoronkwo is also a versatile option. Last season, he operated as a striker, on the wing, and in attacking midfield positions.

It appears that The Toffees have fended off Premier League competition for the exciting prospect, with the Daily Mail reporting back in July that ‘several’ top-tier clubs had registered an interest.

The verdict

This is an exciting deal for Everton to get over the line, and whilst first-team football seemingly remains far away, should he continue his excellent progress, the fee paid will start to look like an absolute bargain.

The fact that Everton have beaten a number of Premier League clubs to his signature is also an excellent sign that they are on to a winner in Okoronkwo.

Maintaining a good relationship with The Toffees could see Sunderland strike a loan deal in the future, especially if he really kicks on in Merseyside.

Sunderland have grown an excellent reputation of producing excellent young players, and that is something that is expected to continue.