Sunderland have confirmed the signing of 19-year-old goalkeeper Kelechi Chibueze from Leicester City.

Chibueze will join Sunderland's under 21s squad.

He has signed an initial contract which lasts until June 2024 with the possibility of a one year extension in place.

Speaking to Sunderland's club website about the matter, Academy manager Robin Nicholls said:

"Kelechi joins our programme having had a good youth career so far.

"He is a former England Youth International who has been registered with two other Category 1 Academies previously.

"He displayed potential in many of the attributes that we consider important for our goalkeepers to possess, and we feel that he can add to what is already a strong group of goalkeepers within our Professional Development Phase."

Prior to signing for Leicester in 2020, Chibueze began his youth career with Premier League giants Chelsea.

Sunderland's position in the Championship table:

1 Leicester 39 pts 2 Ipswich 34 pts 3 Leeds 25 pts 4 Southampton 24 pts 5 West Brom 23 pts 6 Cardiff 23 pts 7 Hull 23 pts 8 Sunderland 22 pts

Could this be a good move for Chibueze?

Yes - Sunderland have a strong recent history of turning academy graduate goalkeepers into first team stars.

England number one Jordan Pickford is local to Sunderland and was developed at the Black Cats' Academy of Light.

Following loan moves to non-League outfits Darlington and Alfreton, Pickford then had spells at Carlisle United, Bradford City and Preston North End.

By the start of the 2016/17 campaign, Sunderland felt Pickford was ready for first team Premier League action.

Although Sunderland were relegated that season in a miserable campaign where they finished 16 points adrift of safety, Pickford was a shining beacon in a struggling team.

His shot-stopping heroics caught the eye of Everton where Pickford has been first choice since the beginning of the 2017/18 campaign.

The former Mackem is also Gareth Southgate's first choice for England and his heroics have created some iconic momenst for the national team such as the famous penalty shootout win over Colombia in the 2018 World Cup.

Sunderland's current shot-stopper is Anthony Patterson who, like Pickford, is a local lad who came up through the Academy of Light.

Patterson's eye-catching performances for Sunderland earned him a cap for England's under 21s side earlier this year.

There is clearly a good blueprint in place for new signing Chibueze to follow if he is to become Sunderland's number one upon graduating from the club's academy.

In addition to this, first team boss Tony Mowbray places a high onus on having young players all over the pitch in a team which is one of the Championship's most energetic and exciting teams to watch.

Jobe Bellingham, 18, is a starlet who has caught the eye of many second tier observers this campaign meanwhile talisman Jack Clarke is still only 22.

Midfielder Chris Rigg aged just 16 has a Championship goal to his name this season having made his first team debut in the FA Cup last season when he was only 15.

Tony Mowbray is fantastic at placing faith in his youth players when it comes to first team selection and he is reaping the rewards of doing so as the Black Cats produce some stellar football.

Chibueze has joined a club who value talented youngsters such as himself very highly.