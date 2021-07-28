Player departs Fulham to seal season-long loan deal at EFL club

20-year-old Fulham striker Timmy Abraham has joined Newport County on a season-long loan deal.

The young forward, who spent some time with newly-promoted League One side Cheltenham Town earlier in pre-season, was not offered a contract at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium, despite netting twice in three games.

Abraham spent the early part of last season with Plymouth Argyle but swapped League One for the Scottish Championship in the new year.

The 20-year-old made three appearances for Plymouth but fell out of favour as the season progressed. Continuing the rest of the campaign with Raith Rovers, Abraham made a further seven appearances but was unable to find the back of the net during his time in Scotland.

The striker is the younger brother of Tammy Abraham and is yet to make an appearance at first-team level for The Cottagers.

The verdict

The highly-rated youngster is an exciting addition to Newport’s squad next year, and bringing in young Premier League and Championship players to the fourth tier has quite often been met with success.

This signing is also made better by the fact that Kevin Ellison has just signed a new deal. The vastly experienced – who is now 42 years old – will be an excellent player to learn from.

Abraham certainly has the quality to thrive at League Two level. He has been trusted in the higher division and Scotland’s second tier, meaning he certainly has the talent that is required.

However, he arrives quite late into pre-season, and although he has kept his fitness up with Cheltenham, he will be adapting to a new style of football, at a club who will be aspiring to win promotion after last season’s play-off heartbreak.

