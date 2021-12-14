Player departs Charlton Athletic on temporary basis

Wassim Aouachria has joined National League South side Braintree on loan until 3rd January, as announced on the Charlton Athletic website this afternoon.

The 21-year-old has already spent time at Aldershot Town this season and could make his debut for Braintree in the FA Trophy this weekend.

Aouachria has made two senior competitive appearances for the Addicks, both coming in the Papa John’s Trophy and will be hoping to gain valuable experience with the Iron ahead of his contract in SE7 coming to its conclusion at the end of the season.

At a level lower than what Aouachria was playing at with Aldershot it could be a good opportunity to gain some admirers at non-league level.

With 18-year-old Mason Burstow breaking through to earn more first team minutes than Aouachria has amassed in his career in the first half of this season, the writing looks to be on the wall in terms of the 21-year-old’s future with the Addicks.

The Algerian impressed in netting the opener as Charlton beat Leyton Orient 3-1 in a Papa John’s Trophy dead rubber last season, but even after that performance no first team involvement was forthcoming. At this stage of his career Aouachria needs to be playing regular football and with that not achieved at Aldershot, hopefully Braintree can be the right fit.

The Verdict

It is a shame that Aouachria could not make an impact in the National League with the Shots but every development path is different and if he can knuckle down in the short term at Braintree his confidence will grow enormously. Aouachria should keep believing after what Joe Pigott and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild have done in recent years if he is released at the end of his contract.

Making the transition into senior football gradually before kicking on and attracting interest from EFL clubs once again. The non-league market gets looked at a lot more than it used to so it will not take long for Aouachria to be noticed if he hits his straps in the National League South.