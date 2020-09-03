Player departs Celtic to join EFL side as deal is agreed

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed the signing of Connor McBride from Celtic as they add to their younger options at the club.

The Hoops have got some very good young players coming through at the moment and it seems as though they were willing to let McBride go rather than potentially stunt his growth with others in the way.

Blackburn, then, is his big chance to forge himself a career and get first-team minutes, though he will obviously have to prove himself under Tony Mowbray.

Speaking to the Rovers website, McBride revealed how he was relishing the challenge of coming down to England and testing himself in the Championship, so it is clear he is motivated to push himself at Ewood Park.

The 19-year-old spent time out on loan from Celtic last season with Stenhousemuir in Scottish League Two, so let’s see how he gets on now south of the border.

The Verdict

McBride is likely to be one for the future for Blackburn rather than getting a huge amount of minutes for the first-team this season.

Tony Mowbray has evidently seen something he likes about the youngster, though, and with a number of good young players coming through at Blackburn it’ll be interesting to see how they all combine.