Player departs Bristol City

Danny Simpson has left Bristol City after his contract was ended by mutual consent, the club has confirmed.

On the club website, The Robins issued the following statement.

“Danny Simpson has left City after his contract was ended by mutual agreement,” the Bristol City statement read.

“Simpson joined the Robins 12 months ago having won promotion from the Championship on three occasions with Sunderland, Newcastle United and QPR as well as a Premier League winners’ medal with Leicester City.”

“Injury restricted him to four appearances in the 2020/21 season and he has made a further four this season.”

“The club wishes Danny well for the future as he explores options away from BS3.”

Simpson made the move to Bristol City prior to the 2020/21 season after leaving Huddersfield Town earlier that summer.

The right-back and Manchester United academy graduate played a crucial part in Claudio Ranieri’s Leicester City side that won the Premier League in 2016 and as eluded to by the club statement, has won promotion from the Championship to the Premier League on three occasions.

Simpson’s last appearance for Bristol City came back in October in a 3-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

The Verdict

The news this morning that Danny Simpson’s contract has been ended by mutual consent does not come as much of a surprise.

The former Manchester United, Newcastle and Leicester defender has had a torrid time at Ashton Gate since making the move there last summer, and it feels like the right time for both parties to draw a line under things.

As the club statement eluded to, Simpson has struggled massively with injuries and has only managed eight appearances across two seasons in the South West.

At 35-years-old, who knows where Simpson goes from here, but it’s understandable Bristol City wanted to get him off the books given he has been able to contribute so little on the pitch.