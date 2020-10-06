Player departs Blackburn Rovers on temporary basis

Have Blackburn Rovers ever loaned out any of these 9 players?

Mols was part of the Blackburn title-winning side in 2018 and then won the Lancashire Senior Cup 12 months later, but will now head back to Spain despite starting all three Under-23s matches this term.

The midfielder signed his most recent contract in March of last year and now has less than 12 months remaining on his deal, meaning he’ll be available on a free transfer next summer.

The Verdict

It’s difficult what to make of this move.

Mols has clearly excelled for Blackburn’s Under-23s and the next step is therefore regular senior football, although the third division in Spain doesn’t appear the most testing of standards.

However, with Mols out of contract at the end of the season, impressing for Intercity could see him land another contract in England.