Blackburn Rovers
Player departs Blackburn Rovers on temporary basis
Blackburn youngster Stefan Mols has joined Spanish third-tier outfit CF Intercity on a season-long loan the club have confirmed.
The 21-year-old signed his first professional contract at Ewood Park in January 2017 and was handed his first-team debut nine months later coming off the bench in an EFL Trophy game against Bury.
But that cameo appearance remains his only in a Rovers shirt and he’ll now be looking to gain valuable experience back in the country of his birth after spending a number of seasons playing Under-23s football in the Premier League 2.
Mols was part of the Blackburn title-winning side in 2018 and then won the Lancashire Senior Cup 12 months later, but will now head back to Spain despite starting all three Under-23s matches this term.
The midfielder signed his most recent contract in March of last year and now has less than 12 months remaining on his deal, meaning he’ll be available on a free transfer next summer.
The Verdict
It’s difficult what to make of this move.
Mols has clearly excelled for Blackburn’s Under-23s and the next step is therefore regular senior football, although the third division in Spain doesn’t appear the most testing of standards.
However, with Mols out of contract at the end of the season, impressing for Intercity could see him land another contract in England.