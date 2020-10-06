Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

Player departs Blackburn Rovers on temporary basis

Published

4 mins ago

on

Blackburn youngster Stefan Mols has joined Spanish third-tier outfit CF Intercity on a season-long loan the club have confirmed.

The 21-year-old signed his first professional contract at Ewood Park in January 2017 and was handed his first-team debut nine months later coming off the bench in an EFL Trophy game against Bury.

But that cameo appearance remains his only in a Rovers shirt and he’ll now be looking to gain valuable experience back in the country of his birth after spending a number of seasons playing Under-23s football in the Premier League 2.


