Player departs Birmingham City on temporary basis as Karanka makes his mark

Birmingham City have confirmed that midfielder Ivan Guzman has been sent out on loan for the season to Spanish third tier outfit UE Cornella.

Guzman, 29, has been rarely seen in the Blues’ first-team since his arrival on a free transfer back in May 2019 and is yet to make an appearance for the Midlands outfit.

The central midfielder spent last season on loan at UE Cornella where he made 23 appearances for them and he now links up with them again, until 20 June 2021.

Blues boss Aitor Karanka is starting to make his mark on the Birmingham team since his arrival making six signings thus far – Jon Leko, George Friend, Jon Toral, Ivan Sanchez, Andres Prieto and Adam Clayton all coming through the door.

Birmingham kicked off their 2020/21 campaign with a disappointing Carabao Cup defeat to Cambridge United last Saturday, and Karanka will be keen to avenge that defeat against Brentford in the Championship on the weekend.

The verdict

It’s hardly a surprise to see Karanka offload Guzman on loan again.

At 29, the midfielder will be wanting to play first-team football and it’s pretty evident that he’s not deemed good enough for Championship football with him not making a single appearance ever since his arrival.

There is a lot of competition in the middle of the park with Adam Clayton’s arrival meaning Guzman’s chances of first-team football looked incredibly slim.