Player departs and defender on verge of arrival: All the latest Oxford United transfer news

After missing out on the play-off places last season, Oxford United are looking to make a go of things once again in League One during the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.

Having reached the top six in their previous two seasons, it was somewhat of a culture shock for Karl Robinson’s side to finish outside of those places.

The U’s are in a strong position to challenge once again though when the new season begins at the end of July, but they will need to get active in the transfer market in a bid to freshen up their squad, with last season’s loanee Ciaron Brown the only new arrival on a permanent basis so far.

Let’s look at the latest news and rumours surrounding the Kassam Stadium as June comes to a close.

McNally departs for seven-figure fee

After spending just a year-and-a-half at Oxford, Luke McNally has departed the U’s to sign for Championship side Burnley.

The 22-year-old signed for Oxford back in January 2021 from Irish side St. Patrick’s Athletic, having only played 18 times for them in the League of Ireland.

And following 33 appearances in all competitions for the U’s since his arrival at the Kassam, second tier newcomers Burnley have splashed out on his signature, with a fee of £1.6 million being reported by the BBC.

The Oxford Mail also report that a sell-on clause has been inserted into the deal, so Oxford could further profit in the long run should McNally continue to progress.

Robinson closing in on overseas defender arrival

One centre-back has departed Oxford but another could be set to arrive in the near future, Karl Robinson has revealed.

And that individual looks set to arrive from overseas, with Robinson stating that he is waiting for the transfer window in the country that he is looking in to open in order to push through a move for the unnamed player.

Knowing that McNally was set to depart, Robinson had his eye on recruiting two defenders, and one has already come through the door in Brown – expect business on that front to be done when the undisclosed player from outside of the UK arrives.

Loan market to be explored

It’s not just permanent additions that Robinson is seeking to his squad, as he’s revealed that the loan market will be fully explored once again in a bid to flesh out his options.

Four players arrived on temporary deals last summer and the same could happen in the next few months as well, with Robinson already knowing which individuals he wants to join the club.

It has been revealed by the manager that five players have been spoken to whilst the U’s have been on their pre-season training camp in Spain, but deals may take a while to get over the line due to players being in training with their current clubs.