Player could return to Liverpool in January from EFL stint

It looks like there could be a parting of ways between Rhys Williams and Swansea when the winter transfer window opens its doors, with the player unlikely to feature much and Liverpool wanting more action for him, as reported by Swansea Independent.

The 20-year-old was called upon several times by his parent club last season, when the Reds were in the middle of an injury crisis.

He fared quite well at the top level and it led to him being shipped out on a short-term deal this season to help give him more regular football and to bring him on even more in his development.

With the side less likely to play him with the return of Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip, Swansea swooped and brought him in on loan.

However, Williams has played only three times for the club since his move and started just two of those games. It isn’t as much gametime as Jurgen Klopp would have wanted for the youngster and there is now belief that the agreement could come to an end when the winter transfer window opens, according to Swansea Independent.

That is unless the player can somehow break into the team before January and start holding his own and getting more regular appearances. Williams will have the chance to try and prove himself over the next month or so but if he can’t get a spot, then he could return to Anfield and potentially get shipped out somewhere else instead.

Williams could certainly offer the Swans something extra in their backline and is certainly a valuable squad option for them to have. However, Liverpool do not want the 20-year-old to be merely an option from the bench and if this remains the case come January, then it looks like the agreement could be cancelled.

The Verdict

Rhys Williams is certainly not a bad player to have in your team, so it is no surprise Swansea signed him. However, he would have wanted to feature a lot more and Liverpool would have expected the same, so it is also no surprise that he may be recalled.

If he was brought back to Anfield, it wouldn’t hinder the Welsh outfit too much as they have barely utilised him. However, it would be a blow in terms of squad depth and having the option there to bring on an exciting young defender if needed.