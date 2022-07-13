Player returns to Tottenham and features in pre-season friendly despite being contracted to EFL club

Watford full-back Danny Rose has featured in a pre-season friendly for Tottenham, as per a report from The Daily Mail.

Rose spent 14 years with Spurs between 2007 and 2021, making over 200 appearances for the club before leaving to join Watford last summer.

However, the defender managed just nine appearances for the Hornets last season, as they were relegated from the Premier League to the Championship.

Now it seems as though Rose is once again on the lookout for a new club, with his connection to Vicarage Road seemingly coming to a swift end.

As detailed in this latest report, the 32-year-old played for Tottenham’s Under 21s team in a pre-season friendly against non-league Enfield earlier this week.

It is thought that Rose is training with his old club, as he looks to force his way out of Watford this summer.

Despite his reunion with Spurs, there is still a year remaining on the left-back’s contract with the Hornets, meaning any club wanting to sign the 32-year-old will likely have to pay a fee for his services.

The Verdict

It would be a surprise if this friendly outing was to lead to a permanent return to Tottenham for Rose.

The left-back had fallen well down the pecking order at Spurs by the time he left the club last year, so it doesn’t feel like this would be a neccessary deal for either the club or the player.

However, with things having not worked out for him at Watford, training and playing in friendlies for Spurs could make sense, given it allows Rose to keep fit, and potentially catch the eye of another club.

But given his contract situation with Watford, it will be interesting to see if other clubs are willing to pay a fee for him or not, given things have not really worked out for Rose in the past couple of years.