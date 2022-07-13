Player confirms Man City exit with Derby County move on horizon

Former Manchester City youngster Kwaku Oduroh has confirmed his exit from the club, with a move to Derby County on the horizon.

The 19-year-old has been out of contract with the Premier League champions since the turn of the month and recently turned out for the Rams in a pre-season friendly, as per DerbyshireLive, impressing both the fans and Liam Rosenior.

With his exit from the Citizens now confirmed by the player himself, it would suggest his next move is imminent.

Speaking on social media, Oduroh thanked City for the trust they put in him over the years.

“After a wonderful 14 years at Manchester City, my time has come to an end, I say goodbye to a place I could call my second home, I say goodbye to many incredible human beings I have been able to share the most part of my life with. I take with me countless memories and many life lessons.” the right-back wrote on Instagram.

“I was welcomed into this family as a young boy and I leave as a young man, Man City will forever be in my heart.

“All good things come to an end, I guess this is the end of my first chapter, the story doesn’t end here.

“I can’t thank the club enough for putting their trust in me, for helping me to grow as a player and as a person, to all the coaches and staff I wish you all the best for the future, to the boys I’ve been privileged to share a changing room with thank you and all the best for the future.

“@mancity it’s been real !💙.”

Oduroh leaves the Etihad Stadium having never made his senior bow for Pep Guardiola’s side.

He did, however, feature for the club’s under-18’s and under-23’s side, captaining the latter last year.

The Verdict

It’s always a shame when a young player leaves a club they have been at for years without making their senior bow.

However, it seems that Kwaku Oduroh has a fantastic opportunity to step into.

After impressing in pre-season, there is a great chance the 19-year-old has earned himself a deal with Derby County and whilst a step down to League One is obvious, playing for a club the size of the Rams after playing youth football is a massive step up.

This is a forward step in the young defender’s career, if he makes the move, and it will be exciting to see how he gets on in the third tier this upcoming season.