Highlights Blackburn Rovers have had a challenging season with injuries to important players, but goalkeeper Aynsley Pears is nearing his return and eager to win back his place in the team.

Pears has been out for six weeks after breaking two metatarsals, but he is feeling good and believes he will come back stronger.

With Pears' return imminent, manager Jon Dahl Tomasson faces a tough decision on whether to reinstate him as the starting goalkeeper or continue with Leopold Wahlstedt, who has performed well in Pears' absence.

Despite a gut-wrenching defeat to Preston last time out, Blackburn Rovers must be pleased with their season so far.

Heading into the new campaign, it looked like it was going to explode for the club, as Jon Dahl Tomasson was being touted to leave and financial issues were leading people to the fact that key players could be sold.

However, that didn’t end up happening, but the club was unable to replace key players that had already left, meaning they have come into this season looking a little lighter than last.

But the Blackburn boss has got his team playing exciting football once again and, after this international break, Tomasson will be looking to close that four-point gap to the play-offs that currently exists.

Championship Table (As it stands November 13th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

The Lancashire side have been hit with several injuries this season to important players, but they could be about to receive a welcome boost, as Aynsley Pears has provided an update on his recovery.

Pears has been on the sidelines for around six weeks, after breaking two metatarsals in his foot against Leicester City.

The injury occurred on October 1st, when Leicester striker Jamie Vardy stood on Pears’ foot, which resulted in the goalkeeper hobbling off the pitch.

The 25-year-old was ruled out for a month, but still remains a few weeks away from being in contention to play. But the Blackburn goalkeeper has provided an update on his recovery and how he is keen to win his place back in the team.

He told Lancashire Telegraph: “It’s been different to get my head around being injured and getting through it, but I’m feeling good, and I’m really looking forward to getting back on the pitch.

“It’s gutting because you come out of the team. It’s about focusing on coming back as a better goalkeeper and being better physically, which is what I’ve been trying to do.

“I think I’m going to come back much better and stronger. I have a few weeks to go now, maybe a bit longer. It’s getting there but it might just take a little time.

“I’m looking forward to the next few weeks. You have to deal with it and focus on coming back better than you were before I got injured.”

Obviously, with Pears out of the side, Tomasson has had to call upon his next goalkeeper in line, and that was Leopold Wahlstedt.

The 24-year-old joined the club from Norwegian side Odd in the summer, and despite spending money on the goalkeeper, it seems he was brought in to be a backup to Pears.

The Swedish international spent the first few weeks of the season on the bench, with his only minutes coming in the EFL Cup. However, once he replaced Pears in that game against the Foxes, Wahlstedt became the club’s number one.

He has played eight games in the league, in which time he has conceded eight goals and kept two clean sheets. He has averaged 2.9 saves per game, with 1.4 in the penalty area and 1.5 outside the box, as per WhoScored.com.

Wahlstedt hasn’t really put a foot wrong in a Blackburn shirt since replacing Pears, but with the 25-year-old working his way back to fitness, Tomasson is going to have a tough call to make.

Pears worked his way into the starting XI last season, and that has continued into this campaign since his injury, but there are no guarantees that it is still going to be the same.

Before his injury, Pears played nine times in the league but conceded more than double what Wahlstedt has done and only kept one clean sheet. He was averaging 3.3 shots per game, with 2.4 in the penalty area and 0.7 outside the box, as per WhoScored.com.

They have both done well this season, but given that Wahlstedt hasn’t really done anything wrong, it would be unfair and a bit destroying for him to come out of the team straight away. So, when Pears is back up to full fitness, he will have to prove in training that he should be starting ahead of the Swede, as Wahlstedt should retain his place in the short term.