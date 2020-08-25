Player bids farewell to club amid Birmingham City transfer speculation

Ivan Sanchez has bid farewell to current club Elche CF, amid speculation linking him with a move to Birmingham City.

Sanchez has been linked with a move to St. Andrew’s, as per BBC Midlands’ Richard Wilford, with Aitor Karanka looking to strengthen his playing squad ahead of next season.

The 27-year-old is a winger who is capable of playing on either flank, and is now set to become a free agent upon the expiration of his contract in Spain.

Sanchez made 44 appearances across all competitions for Elche last season, scoring one goal and chipping in with five assists for the Spanish second division side.

Elche won promotion to La Liga this week after beating Girona in the play-offs, but Sanchez has now bid farewell to the club on his Instagram page.

This leaves the door wide open for Birmingham City to make a move for Sanchez, and his announcement could suggest that he already has a move lined up.

Karanka has made two signings since taking charge of Blues, with George Friend and Jon Toral sealing moves to St. Andrew’s, and they have also had a £1m fee agreed for another winger in Jonathan Leko.

The Verdict

Birminghan and Karanka need to be slightly cautious here.

Sanchez looks to be a talented player who has made a decent career for himself over in Spain, but the likes of Alvaro Gimenez and Fran Villalba flattered to deceive last term.

If he can cope with the physicality of the division, then there is no reason suggest why he can’t be a useful signing for Karanka’s side.