Nottingham Forest

‘Played well’, ‘Error waiting to happen’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s Boxing Day performance

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Birmingham City on Boxing Day, stretching their unbeaten run to three games.

The Reds were looking to build on a couple of positive results of late, after defeating Sheffield Wednesday and drawing with Millwall.

Defensively, Forest were solid, nullifying Birmingham to very few chances aside from a late Ivan Sanchez effort.

Going forward, though, there was very little quality on show from both sides, and in the end, the spoils were shared following a drab display.

Before the game, Chris Hughton’s decision to start Tobias Figueiredo ahead of Loic Mbe Soh raised eyebrows amongst fans.

Figueiredo’s form has been up and down this season, whilst Mbe Soh has impressed of late, starting against Wednesday and Millwall.

Figueiredo produced a largely solid performance against Birmingham, though, and here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to his display…


