‘Played well’, ‘Error waiting to happen’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s Boxing Day performance

Nottingham Forest were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Birmingham City on Boxing Day, stretching their unbeaten run to three games.

The Reds were looking to build on a couple of positive results of late, after defeating Sheffield Wednesday and drawing with Millwall.

Defensively, Forest were solid, nullifying Birmingham to very few chances aside from a late Ivan Sanchez effort.

Going forward, though, there was very little quality on show from both sides, and in the end, the spoils were shared following a drab display.

Before the game, Chris Hughton’s decision to start Tobias Figueiredo ahead of Loic Mbe Soh raised eyebrows amongst fans.

Figueiredo’s form has been up and down this season, whilst Mbe Soh has impressed of late, starting against Wednesday and Millwall.

Figueiredo produced a largely solid performance against Birmingham, though, and here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to his display…

To be fair, we kept a clean sheet and limited them to only one real chance so, from that point of view, it worked. — Davo M (@davo261088) December 26, 2020

And he played well to be fair. — Debs🥂 (@deblee_smith) December 26, 2020

So what's his view on the total lack of creativity and goal threat? — Michael (@Mickail103) December 26, 2020

If figuerido was the answer what on earth was the tactic? 🤦 — matt (@matt0675) December 26, 2020

Two things. We got a point better than a loss and conceding goals. CH should be working out who the passengers are and who to move on — Robert (@Rossielad) December 27, 2020

Tactical???….. on the bright side we kept a clean sheet even with Figs! 🤣 — Dave Mitchell (@dave_ltm) December 26, 2020

Figs is an error waiting to happen mate… cant pass unless its back to samba or sideways .. Dont underestimate the influence a ball playing CB can have on the game — Carl wilkinson🔴⚪ (@CarlosNFFC) December 26, 2020

I slate Yates a lot but I thought he played fairly well today , still don’t know why soh got dropped for figs tho thought he played well in the games he featured in before #nffc — Jordan Hooley (@JordanHooley3) December 26, 2020