‘Played a blinder’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as ex-player sources Premier League move

Newly-promoted Premier League side Watford have signed former Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher, after his release from the Championship club at the end of last month.

The 25-year-old has reportedly signed a five-year contract with the Hornets, joining former Nantes midfielder Imran Louza as Watford’s second senior signing of the summer ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

Fletcher spent the bulk of his younger days at Bolton Wanderers and Manchester United – and went out on loan to Barnsley in 2016 before joining West Ham on a permanent deal in July that year.

His first high-profile move came the following summer when he moved to Teesside club Middlesbrough for a £6.5m fee, signing a four-year contract in the process.

The striker endured a solid, if not spectacular, time at Boro and was shipped out on loan to Sunderland where he couldn’t save the Black Cats from relegation to the third tier.

According to Teesside Live, the 25-year-old was offered an extension according to manager Neil Warnock – but turned down reduced terms to join the top flight side.

This Premier League move has come as a surprise to many, not least Middlesbrough fans – but what do they think of the Watford move, having watched the forward in action for the last four years?

Good luck to the lad but this still makes absolutely no sense to me https://t.co/PNS0m95dVa — Jack (@jackallisonnn) June 11, 2021

His agent is the best in the world. Feel sorry for Watford 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Q1hIectxWh — Jack Pears (@JackPears93) June 11, 2021

I wish him well. Best of luck to the lad. However when I think that Boro forked out 7 million for Fletcher and 15 for Assombalonga, it’s not good is it. 22 million with no real product from either of them. Glad it wasn’t my money. A 22 million loss. Disappointing. — Carl (@Carl_BoroLad73) June 11, 2021

Congratulations to Ashley Fletcher on his January 2022 loan move to Preston. https://t.co/yfs81jhTgy — El_Deano (@NickyBojelais) June 11, 2021

Watch him become a 30 mil player — Muir Lea Stores (@MuirLeaStores) June 11, 2021

I’d tend to agree but he might be a late bloomer at PL level – he’s improved in each of the last few years — Simon Banoub (@Banouby) June 11, 2021