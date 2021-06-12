Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Middlesbrough News

‘Played a blinder’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as ex-player sources Premier League move

Published

13 mins ago

on

Newly-promoted Premier League side Watford have signed former Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher, after his release from the Championship club at the end of last month.

The 25-year-old has reportedly signed a five-year contract with the Hornets, joining former Nantes midfielder Imran Louza as Watford’s second senior signing of the summer ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

Fletcher spent the bulk of his younger days at Bolton Wanderers and Manchester United – and went out on loan to Barnsley in 2016 before joining West Ham on a permanent deal in July that year.

His first high-profile move came the following summer when he moved to Teesside club Middlesbrough for a £6.5m fee, signing a four-year contract in the process.

The striker endured a solid, if not spectacular, time at Boro and was shipped out on loan to Sunderland where he couldn’t save the Black Cats from relegation to the third tier.

According to Teesside Live, the 25-year-old was offered an extension according to manager Neil Warnock – but turned down reduced terms to join the top flight side.

This Premier League move has come as a surprise to many, not least Middlesbrough fans – but what do they think of the Watford move, having watched the forward in action for the last four years?


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who is set to graduate from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Played a blinder’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as ex-player sources Premier League move

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: