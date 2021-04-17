‘Play the youngsters’, ‘No confidence’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as line-up for Bristol City clash is announced

The battle to try and stay in the Championship is reaching its climax, and there’s still a number of teams in the mix.

Rotherham United’s games in hand are making things very complicated and if they win both of those, then they could very well leapfrog a number of other strugglers.

At the moment though the Millers, Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers occupy the bottom three, with Derby County, Huddersfield, Birmingham City and Coventry above the cut line.

Wednesday have had some promising results recently but back-to-back losses against QPR and Swansea City have left them in a perilous position once again – they’re eight points behind Derby in 21st position.

The Owls can cut that gap to five today though should they come out on top against Bristol City – a side that have nothing to play for in mid-table.

22 facts about Sheffield Wednesday’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 Wednesday's traditional shirt is blue and white vertical stripes? Genuine Fake

There was a big blow delivered this week though when it was confirmed that manager Darren Moore will be taking some more time away from Hillsborough, having developed pneumonia following a positive COVID test.

It means that Moore’s assistant Jamie Smith will take the reins from today and he’s made two changes from the loss to the Swans, with Jordan Rhodes and Liam Shaw dropping out for Kadeem Harris and Callum Paterson.

There seems to be an air of negativity around the Wednesday fans though and many do not seem confident about getting a result after seeing the line-up – let’s look at some of the reactions.

why is rhodes on the bench 😖😖😖 — kayleigh (@kxyIeighx) April 17, 2021

The team selections give me no confidence this management know what they’re doing. I’d have thought when you need to win a match, Rhodes alongside Windass should be automatic… — Phil Sloan (@sloan_phil) April 17, 2021

Can we just start dele bashiru — luke (@lukestaniforth1) April 17, 2021

Shaw out of the squad, fantastic news! — Liam (@L_Warburton95) April 17, 2021

Another defeat in coming — scaife (@paulscaife1) April 17, 2021

Only regular scorer Rhodes on bench, the starting xI don’t fill u with confidence — ozy (@ozy62196190) April 17, 2021

Can't wait for Lees and Börner to gift another 3 goals https://t.co/5Mw0XIUrzV — Lewnami 💛❤️ (@lewnami) April 17, 2021

Why play same team near enough every week they simply aren’t good enough play the youngsters — CHANSIRI OUT (@steelcityowl91) April 17, 2021