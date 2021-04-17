Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Play the youngsters’, ‘No confidence’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as line-up for Bristol City clash is announced

Published

10 mins ago

on

The battle to try and stay in the Championship is reaching its climax, and there’s still a number of teams in the mix.

Rotherham United’s games in hand are making things very complicated and if they win both of those, then they could very well leapfrog a number of other strugglers.

At the moment though the Millers, Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers occupy the bottom three, with Derby County, Huddersfield, Birmingham City and Coventry above the cut line.

Wednesday have had some promising results recently but back-to-back losses against QPR and Swansea City have left them in a perilous position once again – they’re eight points behind Derby in 21st position.

The Owls can cut that gap to five today though should they come out on top against Bristol City – a side that have nothing to play for in mid-table.

22 facts about Sheffield Wednesday’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22

Wednesday's traditional shirt is blue and white vertical stripes?

There was a big blow delivered this week though when it was confirmed that manager Darren Moore will be taking some more time away from Hillsborough, having developed pneumonia following a positive COVID test.

It means that Moore’s assistant Jamie Smith will take the reins from today and he’s made two changes from the loss to the Swans, with Jordan Rhodes and Liam Shaw dropping out for Kadeem Harris and Callum Paterson.

There seems to be an air of negativity around the Wednesday fans though and many do not seem confident about getting a result after seeing the line-up – let’s look at some of the reactions.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Play the youngsters’, ‘No confidence’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as line-up for Bristol City clash is announced

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: