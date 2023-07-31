Carlton Palmer has delivered his prediction for Charlton Athletic’s upcoming League One campaign.

The Addicks finished 10th last year under Dean Holden, who took charge of the team midway through the term.

He was able to steer the side into the top half of the third division, but was unable to bridge the gap to the play-off places.

The London club finished 16 points adrift of the top six, so will be looking to fight closer to the promotion battle over the next 12 months.

This will be Holden’s first full campaign in charge at SE7, with optimism growing around the club that this will be a positive season for the team.

How does Carlton Palmer think Charlton Athletic will fare this season?

Palmer is similarly bullish, predicting Holden’s side will earn a top six finish.

The former midfielder has even hinted that a top two spot is not out of the realms of possibility, as he highlights the club’s new ownership and transfer business as two big positives at the Valley this summer.

“Charlton finished 10th last season in League One,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Charlton will be looking to build on a strong start to Dean Holden’s reign as he embarks on his first full season in charge.

“Things are looking bright for Charlton with the takeover of the club completed.

“They have managed to hold on to key players and sign some really good players.

“Then their midfield could be one of the strongest in the league, Scott Fraser is fantastic at this level, George Dobson key and if new signing [Panutche] Camara can stay fit he could be the jewel in the crown for Charlton.

“League One is not as strong as last season, so it’s up for grabs.

“Charlton will be play-offs or better this season.”

Competition is set to be fierce for a place in the Championship next season with a number of clubs all targeting a top two finish.

Charlton will likely be competing with the likes of Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley.

The relegated trio of Reading, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic will all also be aiming to go straight back up, but that will be easier said than done.

Charlton’s campaign gets underway this weekend with a clash against Leyton Orient on 5 August.

The 1 September transfer deadline also offers the team a number of weeks to seek further improvements to the first team squad.

Can Charlton Athletic earn promotion this season?

There is good reason for optimism this season at the Valley.

Holden has proven himself a very capable manager at this level, doing well after taking the reins at Charlton last year.

A full pre-season and a summer window to mould the squad to his liking should only serve to strengthen things at Charlton.

There is definitely a lack of obvious promotion favourites this year that could open the door to a club like Charlton, especially as the trio dropping from the Championship do not inspire confidence of an immediate return to the second division.

It could be an exciting year ahead for the Addicks.