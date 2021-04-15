‘Play-offs it is’, ‘That’s us done’ – These Sunderland fans react as player injury news shared

Dion Sanderson is not expected to play again this season after the on-loan Sunderland man suffered a back injury.

Boss Lee Johnson admitted that the medical team were going to have to monitor the centre-back after the problem came up, and Roker Report have now revealed that it’s bad news for the Black Cats.

Whilst they didn’t explain the full severity of the injury, they have confirmed that Sanderson is expected to miss the final weeks of the season and any play-off games that would follow.

With the 21-year-old having established himself as a key performer for Sunderland since joining on a temporary basis from Wolves, it’s not the news that the fans wanted to hear.

The return of Bailey Wright is a welcome boost for Johnson, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that Sanderson will be sorely missed.

Here we look at some of the comments to the injury update from Twitter…

League 1 next season. Scandalous we went into the season playing 3 CB and we had only 5. One of whom was Feeney. We finished last season with 6. Cm injured too. — John Graham 💙 (@johngraham790) April 15, 2021

Kill me now. League one next year. Again. https://t.co/o2RT0PD1Q2 — Tom (@SessegnonSzn) April 15, 2021

This time last week buzzing confident of even winning league……2 losses and a massive injury on😭😭 https://t.co/Eh4wO2kEFl — Kirby (@LiamKirby16) April 15, 2021

this just tops off what has been an awful week. Big ask without him. — Scott (@ScottDuffman) April 15, 2021

Aye play offs it is 😂 — Glenn (@Glenn_Co6) April 15, 2021

If I wasn’t sure we were missing out on automatics before, I am now #SAFC https://t.co/wsS22aPiUy — Gabe Noble🔴⚪️ (@gabenoble12) April 15, 2021