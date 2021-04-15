Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Play-offs it is’, ‘That’s us done’ – These Sunderland fans react as player injury news shared

Dion Sanderson is not expected to play again this season after the on-loan Sunderland man suffered a back injury.

Boss Lee Johnson admitted that the medical team were going to have to monitor the centre-back after the problem came up, and Roker Report have now revealed that it’s bad news for the Black Cats.

Whilst they didn’t explain the full severity of the injury, they have confirmed that Sanderson is expected to miss the final weeks of the season and any play-off games that would follow.

With the 21-year-old having established himself as a key performer for Sunderland since joining on a temporary basis from Wolves, it’s not the news that the fans wanted to hear.

The return of Bailey Wright is a welcome boost for Johnson, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that Sanderson will be sorely missed.

