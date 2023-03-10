“Play-offs are slipping away” – Norwich City v Sunderland score prediction issued by Sky Sports pundit

Sunday lunchtime throws up an intriguing and important clash in the race for the play-off places in the Championship.

Indeed, sixth-placed Norwich City host 11th placed Sunderland with a result potentially being huge for both sides.

Norwich hold a six point advantage over the Black Cats heading into this one, meaning a victory could see Sunderland with a mountain left to climb if they want to reach the top six.

Tony Mowbay’s side will be fired up for this one though you would imagine, having been beaten 5-1 on their own patch by Stoke City last weekend.

Unfortunately for Sunderland, though, Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton is backing Norwich City to take all three points in this one.

Indeed, in his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton wrote: “Norwich are one of the form teams in the Championship right now.”

“Four wins and a draw from their last five, they look a good bet to tie down their spot in the top six.

“Sunderland are struggling.

“Their defeat against Stoke last week was disastrous and the play-offs are slipping away.

“It could be a fourth defeat in a row on Sunday. Prediction: 2-1.”

The Verdict

This is definitely make or break time for Sunderland in terms of their play-off chase.

They have some really tricky games coming up though so a top six push looks very difficult.

After last weekend, however, I expect to see a spirited Sunderland on show at Carrow Road on Sunday afternoon.

For that reason, I believe the visitors can get something out of this one.