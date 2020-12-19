‘Play Kleman’ – These QPR fans discuss XI v Wycombe

Queens Park Rangers head to Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to get back to winning ways.

The R’s have an eight-point gap to the Chairboys going into this one but if they see it shrink down to five they’ll really start looking over their shoulder at the bottom three.

A big game, then, as the Hoops take on club favourite Gareth Ainsworth and Mark Warburton will know just how important a fast start is to build on their clean sheet at Stoke in the week.

The former Nottingham Forest boss has named his line-up for this one, then, with the likes of Lee Wallace and Osman Kakay ruled out through injury:

A largely familiar feel to this XI, then, and Warburton will hope his men can get the job done today in what is a huge game.

Let’s take a look at the reaction to the line-up on Twitter:

going to cry — jude. (@Judecairns_) December 19, 2020

Beat team we could probably put out tbh — JWO (@webbolley) December 19, 2020

Honestly that is a desperate team. — Ian Dallibar (@WholeShow) December 19, 2020

Great team — Ed Bach (@edward_bach) December 19, 2020

https://twitter.com/EtienneA20/status/1340296151334043648

Ball Cameron and Carroll all in same team — Antony Wright (@awrighty83) December 19, 2020

I don’t get it. This system and with these players are not working? Why keep trying it? Why not play Kelman, he’s young and hungry why not let him do his thing? If we don’t leave here with 3 points warburton has to go. — Charlie Sumpter (@ChazqprSumpter) December 19, 2020