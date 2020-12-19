Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Play Kleman’ – These QPR fans discuss XI v Wycombe

Published

9 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers head to Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to get back to winning ways.

The R’s have an eight-point gap to the Chairboys going into this one but if they see it shrink down to five they’ll really start looking over their shoulder at the bottom three.

A big game, then, as the Hoops take on club favourite Gareth Ainsworth and Mark Warburton will know just how important a fast start is to build on their clean sheet at Stoke in the week.

The former Nottingham Forest boss has named his line-up for this one, then, with the likes of Lee Wallace and Osman Kakay ruled out through injury:

A largely familiar feel to this XI, then, and Warburton will hope his men can get the job done today in what is a huge game.

Let’s take a look at the reaction to the line-up on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/EtienneA20/status/1340296151334043648


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Play Kleman’ – These QPR fans discuss XI v Wycombe

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: