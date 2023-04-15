Sunderland loanee Bailey Wright will do his injury rehab with the Black Cats but remain a present part of the Rotherham United dressing room for their relegation run-in.

Tony Mowbray has suggested the Australian is unlikely to play again this season due to a ligament injury but explained that he is still keen to help the Millers out in any way he can.

The 30-year-old joined Rotherham on loan in January and had been a regular fixture in Matt Taylor's side but was forced off in their 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Good Friday.

Mowbray told the Sunderland Echo that Wright is set to miss the rest of the season due to the ankle ligament injury he suffered against the Baggies and has returned to his parent club for his rehab.

However, the Black Cats boss also revealed that he plans to return to Rotherham regularly to play what part he can as they battle for Championship survival.

He said: "Bailey has got a protective boot on, he's done his ankle ligaments pretty badly.

"He's going to do some of his rehab here, but he's going to go and work around their matchdays there and have his face around the dressing room. He's enjoyed his experience there.

"They're fighting really hard there and they've had some decent results in recent weeks, and as we found when we went there you have to be 100% on it to beat Rotherham because they are never going to be anything else than that. They're a very committed team and he's hoping that they can stay away from the bottom three."

Will Bailey Wright leave Sunderland this summer?

Wright's move away from Sunderland in January highlighted his place in the pecking order and it would be a surprise if the centre-back does not move on permanently this summer.

His contract at the Stadium of Light runs until next summer, which means the upcoming window is likely the Black Cats' last chance to get a fee for him - though the 30-year-old is unlikely to command anything sizeable.

The way he slotted in at Rotherham and the connection he clearly feels to the squad, which is highlighted by his plans to return on match days for the relegation run-in, suggests that the Millers are a likely destination.