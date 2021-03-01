Plans for Ipswich’s appointment of Paul Lambert replacement revealed

Paul Cook is reportedly expected to be appointed as the new Ipswich Town boss in the next 48 hours.

The League One club announced last night that they had parted company with manager Paul Lambert, bringing his two-and-a-half-year tenure at Portman Road to an end.

It was reported following Lambert’s exit that Cook, who has been out of a job since leaving Wigan in the summer, is set to take charge.

According to Alex Crook from talkSPORT, the 53-year-old is expected to be appointed in the next 48 hours.

Cook has been linked to a string of Championship jobs this year, including Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday, and he has excellent EFL experience – having won promotion at Chesterfield, Portsmouth, and Wigan.

The change in manager is understood to be linked to the impending takeover of the club, which the Guardian has suggested could be completed as early as this week.

It’s been an up and down season for the Tractorboys but the discontent between Lambert and the supporters appeared to reach fever pitch last month when fans threw flares into the training ground as part of the ‘Blue Action’ protest, which caused a training session to be cancelled.

Ipswich are eighth in League One as things stand, two points outside the play-off places.

The Verdict

This is a change that has looked long overdue but it seems as though Ipswich will have a new manager for the League One run-in.

There is certainly still time for them to mount a promotion push and Cook is a fantastic coach to lead them in that, having won promotion three times with three separate clubs.

It seems as though the Tractorboys are wasting no time bringing in a replacement for Lambert, which will be music to the ears of fans.

Landing Cook looks something of a coup, given he’s been linked with Championship jobs for the majority of the season.