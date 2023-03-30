Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray plans to hold talks with young defender Joe Anderson about a potential loan move away from the Championship club this summer.

The 22-year-old joined permanently from Everton late in the winter window as the Black Cats continued their youth-focussed approach to transfers.

Anderson made his debut with a five-minute cameo against Millwall in February and has not featured for the senior side since, illustrating that he's seen as one for the future, but he is likely to be part of the squad for Friday evening's game against Burnley due to injuries.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Mowbray has discussed what the plans may be for the centre-back beyond the end of the 2022/23 campaign and revealed he will likely hold talks about a potential loan exit.

He said: "I want to try and use them [young players] all, potentially, but we have to pick and choose the right games.

"Joe is travelling with us [to Burnley], he's doing really well, he trains really well, he's got good personality.

"For me, he's a young centre-half in the ilk of, at my previous club [Blackburn], Scotty Wharton or Hayden Carter - young defenders that ultimately I sent out on loan to Portsmouth and to Northampton and to Cambridge and they came back and now play in the first team every week because they have had experience. They've gone out, grown some muscles, got a chest, got some tattoos on their arms - they are turning into men, as opposed to the skinny, scrawny, boys they were before we sent them out.

"I'm not saying that's what we will do with Joe but there's a chance that, if we get the recruitment right and everything is OK in pre-season, we'll have that discussion with him. Does he want to go and play 25 games into the New Year and then come back and see where we feel he is at?"

A product of both the Liverpool and Everton academies, a loan move would be the first of Anderson's career - with the young defender's only experience of senior football coming in that five-minute substitute appearance away at The Den.

The Verdict

A loan move does feel like the best move for the 22-year-old.

He's played plenty of youth football but is lacking in senior experience and that sort of exposure would be fantastic for the centre-back's development.

Anderson is clearly a player that the Black Cats feel has a bright future and you'd imagine fans will be happy to trust in Mowbray, who has managed their youngsters so well.

A strong showing over the next few weeks or in pre-season may convince Mowbray it's best to keep the defender around but a spell away from Sunderland would be no bad thing.