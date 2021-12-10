Plange starts: The predicted Derby County XI to face Blackpool on Saturday

Derby County will be looking to deliver a response to their recent defeat to Bristol City when they host Blackpool at Pride Park on Saturday.

Alex Scott scored what turned out to be the winning goal for the Robins at Ashton Gate last weekend in the first-half of the fixture.

Having failed to secure victory in their last three league games, Derby are now 20 points adrift of safety and thus are in need of a miracle to avoid relegation to League One next year.

After witnessing his side fail to step up to the mark in their clash with the Robins, it will be intriguing to see whether Rams manager Wayne Rooney opts to make any changes to his team on Saturday.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Derby could line up against Blackpool…

Having utilised the 4-3-3 formation on numerous occasions this season, Rooney is likely to stick with this particular set up tomorrow.

Ryan Allsop is expected to keep his place in goal ahead of Kelle Roos and will be keen to prove his worth against Blackpool.

Curtis Davies will once again be partnered by Phil Jagielka in the heart of defence whilst Craig Forsyth and Nathan Byrne will feature in the full-back positions.

Graeme Shinnie is set to start in central-midfield alongside Max Bird and Liam Thompson who have both illustrated some real signs of promise since graduating from the club’s youth academy.

Jason Knight and Tom Lawrence will be tasked with providing width in this formation whilst Festy Ebosele could make way for Luke Plange.

Plange was finally granted permission by the EFL to feature for Derby last weekend and went on to produce an encouraging display during his cameo appearance against the Robins.

When you consider that fellow forward Colin Kazim-Richards has failed to find the back of the net in the Championship this season, Plange could potentially become a regular starter for the Rams if he is able to hit the ground running in the coming weeks.

The teenager has already provided eight direct goal contributions at Under-23 level during the current campaign and will now be determined to make a major impact for Derby’s senior side.