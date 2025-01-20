Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur plan to send striker Dale Scarlett back out on loan for the remainder of the season after his spell at Oxford United was cut short, according to PA Sport’s George Sessions.

The U’s confirmed the 20-year-old’s return to North London, ending his stint at the Kassam Stadium with four goals in 20 Championship appearances.

Dane Scarlett's Oxford United record 2024/25 season Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship 20 4 0

This leaves Oxford scouring the market for a new frontman following Scarlett’s departure, as the club looks to propel itself even further away from relegation danger under Gary Rowett.

Scarlett had struggled to secure regular gametime ever since Rowett walked through the door, so a lack of action, coinciding with Dominic Solanke’s worrying knee injury for Spurs, means the London-born attacker returns to provide cover while the club develops a plan to cope without the former Bournemouth striker.

While Scarlett returns to bolster Tottenham’s injury-hit squad, the plan for him during the January transfer window has been revealed.

Tottenham to send former Oxford United man Dane Scarlett out on loan

PA Sport reporter George Sessions revealed on his X account today that Dane Scarlett was brought back to the club as a reaction to Dominic Solanke’s untimely injury.

However, the journalist ruled out any prospect of Scarlett making the jump to earning regular first team football at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium any time soon, indicating the forward is set to be loaned out once again to earn consistent gametime in the lower divisions to ready him for potential Premier League action in the future.

On X, Sessions tweeted: “Spurs have recalled Dane Scarlett, but (I’m) told plan is to send him elsewhere on loan. Scarlett has been unused substitute in three of the last six league matches after change of management at Oxford.”

Dane Scarlett spell at Oxford United

Linking up originally with Des Buckingham last summer, the England U21 international would only play one minute for the club in their opening four Championship games, before featuring more consistently off the bench.

In October, the frontman scored his first goal for his new club against West Brom, heading in a last-gasp equaliser to grab an important point against a promotion contending side.

In a purple patch, Scarlett would go on to net against Derby in the following game and in a home defeat to Swansea City at the beginning of November. Three weeks later, the forward would strike again against Middlesbrough, but a barren run of 11 games without a goal has seen him depart the club.

EFL clubs sure to keep tabs on Dane Scarlett

There’s no doubt Dane Scarlett has the talent to be a top player, but the prospect needs a run of starts and the responsibility of being the main goalscorer in a team to get the best out of him.

Patches of form in front of goal this term have showcased that he can deliver at a high level, and some EFL teams will be in desperate need of a clinical number nine to turn their seasons around.

Sides towards the bottom end of the Championship may be interested in handing Scarlett a route back into the second tier, while teams towards the top end of League One will be keen on adding another lethal finisher to the ranks to maintain their promotion ambitions back to the Championship.

Although loan spells away from Spurs haven’t gone according to plan so far, Scarlett is still a very young player with heaps of potential to go and be a success at the very top of the game, and many EFL clubs are sure to show faith in him and give him an opportunity to find a much-needed consistency when leading the line.