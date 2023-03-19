Sunderland are planning on integrating 16-year-old academy star Tom Watson into the first-team during what remains of this Championship season, as detailed in a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The England U17 international is a winger by trade and has impressed both at U18 level and in Premier League 2 when he has been handed the opportunity.

In 11 appearances for the club's U18s, he has managed four goals and three assists, whilst he has netted once and assisted three times in six appearances with the club U23s.

Watson was included on the bench at first-team level in all three of Sunderland's FA Cup clashes this season, however, he is yet to see any game time.

As per the report, the exciting teenager is "pencilled in for some game time" before this second-tier campaign comes to its conclusion.

The verdict

Sunderland have produced some very exciting talents over the years and Watson, as well as Chris Rigg, are two of the club's most exciting talents progressing through at the moment.

Of course, the Black Cats are still vying for a play-off spot but if they drop off, then it would be no surprise if Tony Mowbray opts to give the young winger some game time.

Like the plan with Watson, it would be no surprise if Rigg also sees some game time between now and the end of the season if the Black Cats are unable to keep up in the race for a play-off spot.

Sunderland have excellent options on the wing and it is perhaps the most difficult position on the pitch for a young player to breakthrough at first-team level, however, this update acts as a suggestion as to how highly they rate him.