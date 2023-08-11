Highlights Wilfried Gnonto has expressed his desire to join Everton, and the player has prioritized a move to the club since July.

Gnonto did not make himself available for Leeds' recent Carabao Cup match, which has received criticism from Carlton Palmer.

Palmer believes Gnonto should honor his contract and that the club does not have to sell him, citing James Ward-Prowse as an example of a player honoring his contract.

Ever since relegation from the Premier League was sealed, a whole host of Leeds United players have headed towards the Elland Road exit door.

The likes of Rodrigo Moreno, Robin Koch, Marc Roca and Brenden Aaronson, among many others- and there will be more, too- have all left the club either on loan or permanently in the aftermath of relegation.

Certain players, such as Rodrigo, simply would not have been willing to play Championship football after impressing in the top-flight, while others have been shifted in a bid to re-stabilise the wage bill.

Wilfried Gnonto falls very much into the first category, and he has been subjected to a seemingly-interminable series of interest all summer.

The Italian only joined the club last summer from Swiss side FC Zurich, but racked up four goals and assists apiece across all competitions to surface as an unexpected bright light an otherwise dismal campaign, putting both domestic and continental suitors on watch.

What is the latest transfer news regarding Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto?

Many teams have been linked to Gnonto this summer, with a report from The Mirror back in June informing that Brighton, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Everton were all keen to acquire the Italian international.

Everton have been persistent in their interest and it is a move that the player wants too, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Of course, Romano is alluding to Gnonto's decision to sit out of Leeds' Carabao Cup victory over Shrewsbury Town on Wednesday night, with this turn of events receiving a critical response from pundit Carlton Palmer.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Wilfried Gnonto's Leeds United situation?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer provided a scathing view on the way in which the forward has conducted himself in order to engineer a transfer away from Leeds.

"Willy Gnonto, Leeds' talented young wide player has asked to be left out of the squad to face Shrewsbury Town midweek in the Carabao Cup," Palmer explained.

"This is plain and simply wrong.

"I can understand the young man wanting to play at the highest level, but there is a correct way to conduct yourself.

"You signed your contract and you were happy to do so at the time, you have four years to run and you are earning good money, you can of course express your wishes to the manager and the board, but the club does not have to sell you.

"James Ward-Prowse at Southampton, prime example- I'm sure he wants to play in the Premier League, but he's signed a contract, he's under contract for another four years and he's honouring his contract.

"His display against Sheffield Wednesday was outstanding, so he will honour his contract until he is told otherwise.

"Unfortunately, the game is run by player power these days, so Daniel has no time to waste on players who are going to be disruptive and don't want to be around you.

"I would see whilst the window is still open and get a replacement in, Leeds I think would be looking in the region of 15 to 20 million pounds for him."