‘Plain and simple’ – Lee Bowyer sends Birmingham City transfer warning

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has told Birmingham Live that the club will suffer more defeats in the same manner as their 4-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers if they don’t invest in the squad during the upcoming January transfer window.

The Blues found themselves absolutely humbled at Ewood Park on Saturday at the hands of an in-form Rovers side and are currently on a run of having not tasted victory in each of their last three Sky Bet Championship outings.

This follows a summer in which Bowyer brought in a host of new faces as he sought to improve the existing squad that he inherited from Aitor Karanka after his move from Charlton Athletic.

However the Birmingham boss has now called for further investment in the squad, as he stated the following:

“I think it’s obvious to see for me. We do need help, it’s plain and simple.

“Hopefully we get it because if we don’t, there’s going to be more days like today [Blackburn].”

That result has left the Blues in 17th place heading into the Boxing Day round of fixtures, with Bowyer sure to want to see a big response from his side.

However with a trip to league leaders Fulham up next, things don’t get any easier for the Midlands outfit as the year begins to draw to a close.

The Verdict

Birmingham are certainly not in a good place under Bowyer right now and it is clear that they need to inject some new life into their season.

The fact that Harlee Dean has been transfer listed speaks volumes about the situation that they find themselves in and it is clear that the manager doesn’t trust certain individuals to put in the type of performances that he expects.

Therefore the January window presents a great chance to add some quality to the side in key areas, with a number 10 sure to be on Bowyer’s wish list.

However with finances sure to be tight, it could be the loan market that the Blues are most likely to look at with regards to bringing one or two players in.