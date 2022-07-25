Placheta starts: The early predicted Birmingham City XI to face Luton Town on Saturday

Championship outfit Birmingham City will be hoping to have a more positive season under new leadership following another disappointing campaign during 2021/22.

Making an encouraging start to last term, former boss Lee Bowyer was unable to build on this as the second-tier side declined in a concerning manner after that, finishing in 20th place.

In the end, this proved to be costly for Bowyer who was eventually dismissed earlier this month, leaving John Eustace with a huge amount of work to do in a short space of time as he looks to get his team ready for the start of the new season.

With a number of first-teamers out of action and more signings needing to come in before the summer window closes, the West Midlands side aren’t quite the finished package yet but will be encouraged by some of the names that have come through the door recently, with some of their youngsters also able to contribute.

They face a Luton Town side that will be desperate to bounce back following their play-off semi-final defeat in May – and have strengthened since then with the likes of Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris coming in.

Focusing more on Saturday’s visitors though, we predicted the lineup Eustace will go with ahead of their opening day clash at Kenilworth Road.

With Neil Etheridge’s future at St Andrew’s uncertain, summer signing John Ruddy has to be the favourite to start between the sticks and it would be a huge surprise if he didn’t.

Another summer addition in Auston Trusty comes in as left centre-back following his loan move from Arsenal, freshening up a defence that needed a new voice following their poor defensive record last season. Przemyslaw Placheta will also help to provide a fresh injection of energy.

Marc Roberts and Dion Sanderson start alongside Trusty, with the latter’s return a real boost for Blues as a good performer for the club during the first half of last season before his return to Wolves.

Maxime Colin is the man to start on the right, though it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Frenchman and Jordan Graham switch at some points during the upcoming campaign with the latter deserving to be involved.

Blues will be desperate to have Gary Gardner involved once more but a midfield three of Ryan Woods, Jordan James and Juninho Bacuna provides a nice mix of youth and experience, with the latter two able to contribute heavily going forward.

James will be especially desperate to have a good season as he looks to assert himself as a regular starter in the Midlands, even though he’s still 18 at this stage.

On paper, Troy Deeney and Scott Hogan are a very good front two to have and they should be starting in Bedfordshire, but more depth is needed in the forward area if they want to give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in the division again.

Lyle Taylor has been heavily involved for Nottingham Forest during pre-season, so it remains to be seen whether they want to bring him back if an opportunity comes around to snap him up.