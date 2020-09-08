PL side ready to strike and beat Manchester United to EFL target

David Brooks is expecting to field an offer from Leicester City in the coming weeks as the Foxes look to beat Manchester United to his signature, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The winger joined AFC Bournemouth from Sheffield United to earn a crack at the Premier League but things have turned since then with the Cherries suffering relegation and the Blades establishing themselves in fine style in the top flight last season.

Brooks, though, could still be a Premier League player by the time the window shuts with the MEN suggesting that the Foxes are looking to steal a march on Manchester United with the Red Devils still prioritising Jadon Sancho and a potential deal in the final weeks of the market.

The Verdict

Brooks is a very talented player and could well be the next to leave Bournemouth.

We’ve seen Callum Wilson, Nathan Ake and Ryan Fraser all leave the club in recent months and it would be no shock to see more out of the door before the deadline in October.

Obviously, the Cherries won’t want to sell him on the cheap but he will be tempted if a big club comes calling and it seems Leicester could be trying to beat United here.