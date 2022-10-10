PL icon emerges as surprise candidate for vacant West Brom job

West Bromwich Albion have relieved Steve Bruce of his duties and there are already several names being linked with the role.

The Baggies have had a poor start to the season and with the quality they have in their squad they should not be around the bottom of the league table.

Indeed, Bruce has paid for the sluggish start with his job and now Albion fans are hoping that the next manager that comes in will be able to release the potential that the side has, with players like Jed Wallace, John Swift, Grady Diangana and several others all top-level Championship footballers.

Plenty of names are floating around, then, and it’s Roy Keane’s that has emerged in the last couple of hours, which could be a surprise move.

Keane hasn’t been a manager of a football club for several years but does have experience in the EFL, having taken charge at Sunderland and Ipswich.

Indeed, his time at Sunderland was particularly fruitful with him helping them getting into the Premier League after arriving when they were struggling at the wrong end of the Championship, and so a repeat of that at The Hawthorns would certainly go down a treat.

This comes from Ekrem Konur:

🚨 Roy Keane is one of the names that are being linked with a move to West Brom as their next manager. #WBA pic.twitter.com/sEY6CRLJ1f — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) October 10, 2022

The Verdict

Time will tell.

Keane is obviously someone who is massively respected in the game but would Albion fans buy into his arrival given he has been out of the managerial lark for so long?

With managers like Chris Wilder and Sean Dyche available, moving for Keane might be a surprise but, at the same time, if he has the hunger to get into The Hawthorns and get the players motivating, perhaps it could be a masterstroke.