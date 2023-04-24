There would have been plenty of Norwich City fans who wondered what their club might be getting when the Canaries announced the signing of Onel Hernandez back in the 2017/18 January transfer window.

The Carrow Road outfit signed the now 30 year old from German Bundesliga 2 side Eintracht Braunschweig for a reported £2.2 million, and although it is fair to say that his time at the club has been mixed in many ways, the former German Under 18 player, has changed his allegiance to Cuba (the country of his birth) and since 2021 he has gone on to win a total of seven international caps for them.

The winger has made a total of 147 appearances for Norwich, almost half of them being substitute bench appearances, but his best runs in the side have been during their Championship promotion campaigns of 2018/19 and 2020/21, but he was largely more ignoring during their time in the Premier League.

Last season, as Norwich suffered relegation, he spent spells out with both Middlesbrough and Birmingham City, but having said that, he is also the first Cuban to play in the Premier League. He was also the first of his countrymen to score in the English top flight as well when he netted against Manchester United.

With his existing contract drawing to a close, the club announced this week that they had secured him to a new two year extension, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2025, and they also now have a further 12 month option on him.

Norwich City's sporting director, Stuart Webber, told the media as the contract announcement was made.

“Onel has worked hard since he walked through the door and is very much deserving of this new contract. He is a great character, as well as an experienced and talented player. We’re delighted to have him committed to us for a minimum of two additional years. As we set about shaping the squad for next season, where we anticipate a number of changes, it was decided by all that Onel has a big part to play with us.”

For himself, Hernandez added about his new deal.

"I’m very thankful and grateful to David (Wagner) and Stuart (Webber) for giving me a new chance to play for the club that I love. The last five years have been the greatest that I’ve had in football. The city, the people, the fans, the club, the teammates I've had – there's nothing else in my career that I can say is better. I always try to give my best, I work on myself and I work hard.”

With Norwich sat in tenth place in the second tier table, a quick return to winning ways could more than put them back in the play off hunt and Hernandez could get a far better crack at the Premier League moving forward.

