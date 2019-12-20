PL club want transfer move for star excelling away from Chelsea

According to the Daily Mail, Burnley are interested in bringing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher to the club in January.

The 19-year-old is currently on loan at Championship side Charlton, and has been very impressive during his current stint in the Addicks squad.

Chelsea have an option to recall the player in January which would mean that there is potential for the midfielder to move to a different club halfway through the campaign.

It would come as a huge blow for Lee Bowyer and his Charlton side, as they sit without a win in 10 matches whilst suffering so many injuries meaning that they can name just six substitutes for the majority of their games.

Gallagher has played for the England under-21 side, and has already scored six goals this season highlighting the impact that he’s made during his loan spell.

The Verdict

Gallagher has been very impressive for the Addicks in the current campaign, and there’s no reason why he can’t go on and become a Premier League player in the coming years.

If Burnley want him, then that’s fair enough, but it does feel as though it would be best for Chelsea to allow him to finish his loan spell at Charlton where he’s guaranteed first-team football.

He’s a good player, but you can’t be certain that he’s quite ready for Premier League football just yet, or had the certain experience that could make him ready for the step up.